Licenciée car ces enfants faisaient "trop de bruit" en plein télétravail
C'est une histoire qui parle forcément à tous les parents de jeunes enfants qui ont dû se mettre au télétravail pendant le confinement…
Driss Wallace, un jeune maman californienne, travaille dans la finance: elle s’est retrouvée confinée avec ses enfants âgés de 4 et 1 an, tout en continuant à télétravailler. Mais régulièrement, pendant les réunions à distance et ses appels à ses clients, ses enfants l’interrompent, font du bruit… Bref, ce sont des enfants, tout simplement.
Très vite, son patron lui dit qu’il "faut que ça cesse", "qu’il faut les faire taire", que ce "n’est pas professionnel vis-à-vis des clients", comme le raconte nos confrères de Parents.fr. Pourtant, dit-elle, aucun client ne s’est plaint. Mais son patron accentue la pression: il fait exprès de caler des réunions à l’heure du repas des enfants.
Au bout de quelques semaines, la sanction tombe: la jeune maman est licenciée. Elle a raconté son histoire sur Instagram, et reçoit du soutien de la part des parents du monde entier. Elle compte aujourd'hui porter l’affaire en justice, afin de se battre "pour toutes mamans qui ont dû subir ça".
| 28 days ago I finally had enough of the 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 that my boss was giving me for him not being okay with hearing my kids in the background on calls.|😭😡😖💔 . He wanted me to figure out a way to keep the kids quiet 😣. I went to Human Resources with proof of what was going for the last 3 months and 7 days later AFTER that 𝗜 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱!!!! 😭 They told me that I should be happy that the outcome to my career there could have been worse. I’m crying as I type this...😭 I was told I had a bright future. That I was doing very well in my position! 💔💔💔😭💔😭 . The last 3 months I have worked around the clock from home while watching my two toddlers😭. I have met all the deadlines they have asked me for, even the unrealistic ones. The situation that I had endured the last 3 months is beyond stressful😭. How does a company that says that they understand and will work around the schedule of parents do the complete opposite with their actions? 😭 I’m devastated. I have poured hours, tears, sweats, delayed giving my child a snack when he wanted one because my boss needed me to do something right away. And what did I get in return? 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗗!!! 😭😭😭😭😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 . They can keep the 𝗵𝘂𝘀𝗵 money they offered to not bring this up🚫🛑✋! No working mother should be discriminated against , especially during these times for not being able to keep my 𝟭 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗲𝘁 for a business call 😡For not being able to turn something around in 5 minutes when my baby wants a snack😡. We are in tough times right now. This situation would have been temporary. None of my clients had issues with my kids in the background. 𝗜'𝗺 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 ! 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗼𝗸𝗮𝘆!!!💪. IT’S NOT OKAY to have to feel that your boss is making you pick your work over your kids during these times!!!𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗢𝗞𝗔𝗬!!! #justice
